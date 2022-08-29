Axelsen, Yamaguchi grab second world titles

PTI

Tokyo, August 28

Viktor Axelsen underlined his red-hot form and confidence when he won his second badminton World Championships title after beating first-time finalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-5 21-16 today.

Axelsen ran his winning streak to 37 matches, not having lost since March.

Akane Yamaguchi won her second straight women’s world title after overcoming Olympics champion Chen Yufei 21-12 10-21 21-14.

Yamaguchi surprisingly didn’t medal in her home Olympics in Tokyo a year ago but has rebounded with consecutive world crowns, the undisputed No. 1 ranking and tears of joy on her home court. “I’ve won many tournaments but I don’t think I’ve been this emotional,” she said.

Axelsen added to his first world title in 2017 by not dropping a game at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

“I was the favorite and lot of pressure was on me, but I managed to perform and I’m really proud about it,” Axelsen said.

Victory redeemed Axelsen after he fell in the first round of the Worlds in December, just months after winning the Tokyo Olympics gold.

Kunlavut, a three-time world junior champion, was the first Thai man to reach the final. En route, he dropped only one game in beating defending champ Loh Kean Yew in the quarterfinals. — AP/