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Home / Sports / Ayodhya Garjan edge Garvi Gujjus 2-1; Bengaluru Smashers sweep Hooghly Hitters 3-0

Ayodhya Garjan edge Garvi Gujjus 2-1; Bengaluru Smashers sweep Hooghly Hitters 3-0

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ANI
Updated At : 04:16 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): The second day of the Volleyball Champions League produced another closely fought contest as Ayodhya Garjan registered a 2-1 victory over Garvi Gujjus at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

Both teams showed plenty of energy from the start and refused to give each other an easy advantage. Ayodhya Garjan managed to edge ahead in the opening set, winning it 21-19 after a closely contested battle, as per a press release.

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Garvi Gujjus responded strongly in the second set and levelled the match at 1-1 with a 21-15 win. The momentum shifted between the two sides as both teams looked to take control of the contest.

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Ayodhya Garjan, however, kept their composure when it mattered most. They produced a strong performance in the deciding set to win 21-16 and seal a 2-1 victory.

Rajnees Singh of Garvi Gujjus was adjudged the Player of the Match, while Preet Karan of Ayodhya Garjan was named the Impact Player for his contribution to the team's victory.

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Reflecting on the win, Preet said, “I thank the Almighty that we were able to win the match, and I am happy that I could contribute to the team’s performance. It was a tough game because Garvi Gujjus kept fighting throughout, but we stayed focused and backed each other.”

The second match of the day saw Namma Bengaluru Smashers take on Hooghly Hitters, with the encounter also witnessing the presence of Param Pujya Swami Kailashanand Ji Giri Maharaj, who graced the occasion and blessed the players and organisers with his presence.

Namma Bengaluru Smashers put up a dominant performance to register a 3-0 victory over Hooghly Hitters, giving their coach Mandeep Singh a memorable birthday gift.

The Bengaluru side took control of the match from the very first set and never allowed their opponents to settle. They comfortably won the opening set 21-13 before maintaining the momentum to take the second set 21-16. The Smashers continued their strong showing in the third set and sealed the match with another 21-16 win.

Sameer Chaudhary was named the Impact Player of the Match, while Mannat Chowdary was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impressive performance.

Speaking about the Volleyball Champions League and the opportunity it provides to players, Mannat said, “We are very thankful for the opportunity and the platform that has been provided to us. It is a great feeling to be part of a league like this, where we get the chance to compete, learn and showcase our skills. We are enjoying the experience and hope to make the most of this opportunity throughout the tournament.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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