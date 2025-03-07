Ayush enters quarterfinals

Orleans (France), March 6

Unheralded Ayush Shetty continued his dream run at the Orleans Masters, advancing to the quarterfinals, while former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy bowed out in the second round. Shetty, who has a world ranking of 48, stunned Hong Kong’s world No. 38 Jason Gunawan with a 21-17 21-17 victory in 50 minutes. Shetty had earlier shocked former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

Kidambi Srikanth faced top seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia and suffered a 11-21 17-21 defeat in 30 minutes. Prannoy lost to second seed Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei 18-21 9-21 in 37 minutes.

In the mixed doubles event, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde received a walkover into the quarterfinals.