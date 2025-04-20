Ayush Mhatre becomes youngest to represent Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Ayush Mhatre became the youngest player to represent the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League following his debut for the franchise in the clash of heavyweights against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Mhatre, at 17 years and 278 days, is the youngest to represent the rich history of the Super Kings in the cash-rich league. He surpassed Abhinav Mukund, who made his debut for CSK at the age of 18 years and 139 days against Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

In his debut for one of the most successful franchises, Mhatre upped the ante by unleashing a blitzkrieg after Rachin Ravindra fell early in the innings. When runs had dried up for Chennai, Mhatre provided the much-needed impetus in the innings with his flashy cameo of 32(15).

Mhatre found his first boundary by sending the ball through the line on his second delivery of the match, moments after Rachin lost his wicket to young seamer Ashwani Kumar.

Ashwani continued to receive a bashing from the 17-year-old. The young Mhatre topped it up by sending the ball sailing past the boundary rope for a maximum. Ashwani tried to close it on a high by testing Mhatre with a short-length delivery. Mhatre picked up the length early, got into the position and pulled the ball into the deep square leg stand.

Mhatre's rollicking display helped Chennai to race to 48/1 at the end of the powerplay. He continued to deal with boundaries even after the field restrictions were lifted. He made Deepak Chahar go wayward in his line and lengths with his shot selection.

On the first ball after the powerplay, he slapped the ball wide of cover, turning the fielders into mere spectators. On the fourth delivery, he beat MI captain Hardik Pandya near extra cover to find the fence for a four.

But Chahar had the last laugh after deceiving Mhatre with a short-length delivery. The length prompted the youngster to go for a pull, a shot he had no control over. The ball went high in the air and safely landed in Mitchell Santner's hands. His stellar cameo played a massive part in lifting Chennai to 176/5. (ANI)

