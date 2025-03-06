DT
Ayush, Prannoy enter Orleans Masters Round 2

Ayush Shetty produced a sensational victory over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, while HS Prannoy also advanced to the second round of the $240,000 Orleans Masters. World No. 42 Ayush, the 2023 World Junior Championships bronze medallist,...
PTI
Orleans (France), Updated At : 06:55 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Ayush Shetty produced a sensational victory over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, while HS Prannoy also advanced to the second round of the $240,000 Orleans Masters.

World No. 42 Ayush, the 2023 World Junior Championships bronze medallist, stunned third seed Loh 21-17 21-9. Prannoy, returning after a long layoff due to illness, fought for 79 minutes to defeat Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei 21-11 20-22 21-9.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde beat Chinese Taipei’s Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Chan 20-22 24-22 21-16.

However, Kiran George and Unnati Hooda failed to progress past the first round in singles. Malvika Bansod retired midway in her opening match.

