Ayush Shetty, Anmol Kharb exit early from Denmark Open 2025

Ayush Shetty, Anmol Kharb exit early from Denmark Open 2025

ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): India's young badminton stars Ayush Shetty and Anmol Kharb bowed out in the opening round of the Denmark Open 2025 after suffering defeats in Odense on Tuesday, as per Olympics.com.

Competing at the Jyske Bank Arena, 20-year-old Ayush Shetty, ranked 30th in men's singles, went down fighting against France's Toma Junior Popov, the world No. 15. The Indian shuttler lost 21-19, 17-21, 21-15 in a contest that lasted 77 minutes.

The US Open 2025 badminton champion, Ayush made a strong start and kept pace with Popov in the opening game, which was tied at 15-all before the Frenchman broke away with a four-point surge. The Indian fought back in the second game, taking a narrow 16-15 lead before sealing it 21-17 to force a decider. However, Popov proved too strong in the third, closing out the match with authority.

In the women's singles, 18-year-old Anmol Kharb ranked 46th in the world, faced a tough challenge against Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani, the world No. 7. The Indian teenager lost 21-9, 21-14 in just 34 minutes.

After a one-sided opening game, Anmol displayed better rhythm in the second and managed to draw level at 14-all, but Wardani reeled off seven consecutive points to wrap up the match. The Arctic Open semi-finalist was India's only representative in the women's singles draw.

In men's doubles, the Indian pair of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K suffered a 21-13, 21-17 defeat to Liu Kuang-Heng and Yang Po-Han of Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, in women's doubles, Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi were beaten 21-4, 21-11 by Bulgaria's Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva. The Panda sisters, Rutaparna and Swetaparna, will take the court later in the day.

Lakshya Sen, along with India's top men's doubles duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, will begin their campaigns at the BWF Super 750 event on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

