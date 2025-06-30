DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Ayush Shetty clinches US Open title; Tanvi Sharma makes history with final finish

Ayush Shetty clinches US Open title; Tanvi Sharma makes history with final finish

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Iowa [US], June 30 (ANI): India's second-highest ranked Men's Singles player Ayush Shetty secured his first BWF World Tour title with a dominant win at the US Open 2025, defeating third seed Brian Yang of Canada 21-18, 21-13 in the men's singles final on Sunday.

Advertisement

In women's singles, 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma delivered one of the standout stories of the tournament, reaching the final with a string of fearless performances, with victories over World Ranks 23, 40, 50, and 58 en route, according to a release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

The 20-year-old rising star from Karnataka, Ayush, became the first Indian to win a World Tour title this season. The victory capped off a stellar week for Shetty, who also stunned World No. 6 and top seed Chou Tien-Chen in the semifinals to underline his potential on the big stage.

Advertisement

Though she fell to top seed Beiwen Zhang of the USA in three games (21-11, 16-21, 21-10), Tanvi etched her name in the record books as the youngest Indian ever to reach a BWF World Tour final.

The teenager, ranked World No. 66 and a member of India's Asian Team Championship-winning squad, showcased her readiness for the senior circuit with poise, variety, and attacking flair.

Advertisement

Scores - Finals

Men's Singles

Ayush Shetty (4) defeated Brian Yang (CAN) (3) 21-18, 21-13

Women's Singles

Tanvi Sharma beaten by Beiwen Zhang (USA) (1) 11-21, 21-16, 10-21. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts