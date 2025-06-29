DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Ayush Stuns World No. 9 Chou Tien-Chen; Tanvi becomes youngest Indian to reach BWF World Tour final at US Open

Ayush Stuns World No. 9 Chou Tien-Chen; Tanvi becomes youngest Indian to reach BWF World Tour final at US Open

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:05 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lowa [US] June 29 (ANI): India had a historic night at the Yonex US Open 2025, a BWF Super 300 event held in Council Bluffs, Iowa, as young shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma reached the Men's and Women's Singles finals respectively, according to a release from US Open 2025.

Advertisement

Ayush, 20, produced a stunning comeback to defeat top seed and World No. 9 Chou Tien-Chen, securing his maiden BWF World Tour final. Tanvi, 16, cruised past seventh seed Polina Buhrova to become the youngest Indian ever to reach a World Tour final.

Ayush, who had finished third at the Orleans Masters earlier this year, bounced back from a tight opening game to outplay the top seed 21-23, 21-15, 21-14 in a high-quality semifinal that lasted 67 minutes.

Advertisement

Tanvi, ranked World No. 66, stormed into the women's singles final with a dominant 21-14, 21-16 win over seventh seed Buhrova of Ukraine. A product of the BAI's National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Guwahati, she has beaten multiple higher-ranked players on her way to the final, including second seed Thuy Linh Nguyen and former Junior World Champion Pitchamon Opatniputh.

Tanvi will face top seed Beiwen Zhang of the USA in the final; a win would make her the youngest Indian to win a BWF World Tour title. Ayush, meanwhile, will take on third-seeded Brian Yang of Canada.

Advertisement

Scores - Semi-Finals

Men's Singles

Ayush Shetty (IND) [4] beat Chou Tien-Chen (TPE) [1] 21-23, 21-15, 21-14

Women's Singles

Tanvi Sharma (IND) beat Polina Buhrova (UKR) [7] 21-14, 21-16

Earlier, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra's run in women's doubles concluded with a 21-10, 21-14 loss to the USA's Laura Lam and Allison Lee, ending India's challenge in the event.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, who led India in the mixed doubles, suffered an opening-round exit on Wednesday. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts