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Home / Sports / Ayushmann Khurrana sponsors rifle for Asian Championship gold medallist Meghana Sajjanar

Ayushmann Khurrana sponsors rifle for Asian Championship gold medallist Meghana Sajjanar

The support gave the athlete access to world-class equipment and allowed her to train and compete without having to compromise on her preparation

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:49 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Image credit/Instagram @meghana__sajjanar
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Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana of ‘Vicky Donor’ fame has stepped in to sponsor a rifle for current Asian Championship gold medallist Meghana Sajjanar after learning about her challenges with the equipment.

Khurrana had not met Sajjanar or known her personally, yet offered to sponsor her rifle after learning about her circumstances.

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The support gave the athlete access to world-class equipment and allowed her to train and compete without having to compromise on her preparation.

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“He didn’t know me. We had never met. He just wanted to see an Indian athlete win on the global stage. That rifle levelled the playing field for me, allowing me to train without compromise, take on the best in the world, and achieve what I have today,” Sajjanar posted on social media.

Recently she won gold in team event and an individual bronze in 10m Air Rifle category at the Asian Championship here at the Karni Singh Range. She won couple of bronze medals at 2022 and 2025 World Championship in Cairo.

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