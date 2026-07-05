Babar Azam replaces Shan Masood as Pakistan Test captain for upcoming series against West Indies and England

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 5 (ANI): Veteran Pakistan batter Babar Azam has been recalled as Test captain after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies and England, according to the ICC.

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Babar replaces Shan Masood and will lead the side in a two-Test series in the Caribbean starting July 25, followed by a three-Test tour of England beginning August 19 as part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

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The squads also feature four uncapped players--left-arm spinner Ali Usman, batter Muhammad Awais Zafar, fast bowler Ubaid Shah, and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori--who are in line to make their Test debuts.

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Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel has been included in the squad for the England series, subject to passing a fitness test ahead of the tour.

Pakistan are currently placed ninth in the World Test Championship standings.

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Pakistan squad for West Indies: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah

Pakistan squad for England: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel (subject to fitness), Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah

West Indies series schedule:

First Test: July 25-29, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

Second Test: August 2-6, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Port of Spain

England series schedule:

First Test: August 19-23, Leeds

Second Test: August 27-31, Lord's

Third Test: September 9-13, Birmingham. (ANI)

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