Babar Azam ton helps Pakistan beat Kiwis

Lahore, April 16

Captain Babar Azam was delighted after hitting an unbeaten century as Pakistan notched up back-to-back wins over New Zealand with a 38-run victory over the tourists in the second T20 International. Azam smashed 101 off 58 balls while bowler Haris Rauf claimed a second successive four-wicket haul as New Zealand’s chase fell short of the 193-run target set by Pakistan.

“Definitely, I am very happy to perform in this match,” said Azam. “I tried to stay till the end and play all overs and utilised the last few overs and we managed to get a good total. Our bowling line-up is excellent. We have got experienced bowlers and some exciting young bowlers.”

Azam enjoyed a 99-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan before the fall of the first wicket. Mark Chapman shone for New Zealand with the bat, hitting 65 runs off 40 deliveries to remain unbeaten. But it was the bowling of Rauf that again undid the tourists, who were restricted to 154. “When Babar plays like that, you tip your hat off,” said Black Caps captain Tom Latham. — Reuters