Babar looking past PCB changes, focussed on NZ

Karachi, December 25

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is focussing on turning around his team’s fortunes in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand rather than getting distracted by the sudden shakeup of the Pakistan Cricket Board setup. Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi returned to lead the new 14-member management committee of the board after the government removed Ramiz Raja and also repealed the body’s constitution in the aftermath of Pakistan’s 0-3 loss to England in a Test series last week.

Shahid Afridi was named interim chief selector and the former captain immediately beefed up the 16-member squad for the Test series against the New Zealand, starting tomorrow, by adding three more bowlers. “Things have changed in the past two, three days and there have been changes, but as a professional you have to face such things,” Babar said. “Our job is to put effort on the ground,” he added. — AP