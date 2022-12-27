Babar survives Kiwis' assault

Karachi, December 26

Captain Babar Azam struck an unbeaten 161 as Pakistan overcame a wobbly start to score 317/5 against New Zealand on the first day of the opening Test at the National Stadium here today.

Azam rode his luck in a 277-ball innings, which contained 15 fours and a big six, to bring up his century while Agha Salman was unbeaten on three at stumps after New Zealand failed to capitalise on a strong start with the ball.

Azam opted to bat first and the touring side began their first Test in Pakistan in 20 years by taking two quick wickets via stumpings, with Ajaz Patel removing Abdullah Shafique for seven and spin partner Michael Bracewell dismissing Shan Masood for three.

Bracewell could have had the key wicket of Azam in the 15th over, but Daryl Mitchell dropped a simple chance at first slip, though the bowler responded by having Imam-ul-Haq caught for 24 at mid-off three deliveries later.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 317/5 (Azam 161*, Sarfaraz 86; Bracewell 2/6).

Greener pastures for Aussies

Melbourne: Riding a wave of emotion provided by a festive crowd, Cameron Green claimed the best bowling figures of his Test career as Australia bowled South Africa out for 189 on the opening day of the second Test.

Pace bowler Green (5/27) gave the enthusiastic fans something to cheer about by triggering a late-order collapse of five wickets for 10 runs as the 23-year-old claimed his first five-wicket haul in Tests today. Leading the three-match series 1-0, Australia reached 45/1 at stumps before a crowd of 64,876. David Warner was unbeaten on 32 with Marnus Labuschagne on five, leaving the home side 144 runs behind with nine wickets in hand, after Usman Khawaja fell caught-behind for one to Kagiso Rabada.

Brief scores: SA: 189 (Jansen 59, Verreynne 52; Green 5/27); Australia 45/1 (Warner 32*, Labuschange 5*). — Agencies