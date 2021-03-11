Back in spotlight

PTI

Harare, August 17

Skipper KL Rahul’s form and fitness will be observed keenly when India take on Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series starting tomorrow. Returning after a two-month lay-off, Rahul would like to make full use of the game time he gets as an opener during the three games.

On the batting-friendly pitch, where Zimbabwe chased down Bangladesh’s 300-plus target in the recently-concluded series, India’s batting line-up with Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson will certainly prove to be more than a handful for the hosts.

A bowling attack comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, along with all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel, will not be the easiest to deal with for the Zimbabwe batting line-up.

Two bowlers who would be looking to give it their all are Chahar, who is back in the mix after six months, and Kuldeep Yadav, who is slowly getting his mojo back.

‘Team hasn’t forgotten me’

Despite his long lay-off, Rahul said the team management remembered his contribution in the last two years. “You might be out for two months but they haven’t forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in last two-three years. Players actually thrive in such environment,” Rahul said.

“It is this kind of environment that can help a player transform from being a good player to a great player, playing a lot more match-winning innings for his team,” he added. “It is very important for a player to get the backing of the selectors, coach and captain. It gives you so much confidence that your mind-set is clear and you can focus on the things that are necessary. It becomes easy for a player that your support group is backing you,” he added. — PTI

India to play 38 Tests in next cycle

New Delhi: The Indian men’s cricket team will play 141 bilateral international matches during the next five-year Future Tours & Programme (FTP) Cycle between May 2023 and April 2027, the ICC said today. India will play 38 Tests, 42 ODIs and 61 T20Is. India and Australia will clash in two Test series. The Border-Gavaskar series will feature a Test more and will be contested over five matches. India will also host England for a five-Test series.