 Back to basics : The Tribune India

Back to basics

Australian batters concentrate on orthodox cricket

Back to basics

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja during a practice session. PTI



PTI

Indore, February 27

Ravichandran Ashwin’s enviable record in Test matches at the Holkar Stadium could make the Australian batters rethink their strategy of playing the high-risk sweep shots, which brought about their downfall in the first two games. Ashwin has 18 wickets in the two Tests he has played at this venue at an average of 12.5.

Australia, who arrived here a week after their second-innings surrender in the New Delhi Test, turned up for the nets session before their scheduled time.

Having lost the chance to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Australia looked keen to learn from their mistakes in their three-hour long training session.

Rather than going for the sweep shot, Steve Smith and Co. concentrated on front-foot defence against the spinners besides stepping out to hit down the ground.

Smith and Usman Khawaja were the first ones to hit the nets and batted for more than an hour against Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann.

One of the best batters against spin in the Australian set-up, Smith’s performances have been underwhelming so far and he will be keen to correct that in the upcoming game. Lyon troubled both Khawaja and Smith as the duo looked determined to firm up their defence. Most of the aerial hits came off rookie Kuhnemann.

Such was their frame of mind that Khawaja and Smith returned to the nets for a second stint after the other batters had finished training. This time Khawaja and Alex Carey, who has been dismissed four times playing the same shot, concentrated on playing the sweep shot.

Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Peter Handscomb faced off-spinner Murphy and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who has reunited with the squad following the birth of his child. Handscomb, who has looked the most comfortable against the spinners so far on the tour, came down the pitch every time Murphy and Swepson gave the ball some air.

Head, the most aggressive of the Aussie batters in New Delhi, was particularly harsh on Swepson as he slog swept with the spin. — PTI

Wickets not unplayable, says Bharat

The wickets so far in the series have not been unplayable but require the batters to trust their defence, India wicketkeeper KS Bharat said. Bharat was impressive behind the stumps in the first two Tests and played a morale-boosting knock — 23 off 22 balls, comprising three fours and a six —in India’s chase of 115 in New Delhi. “You just need to back your defence, the wickets are not unplayable. You apply yourself, back your defence and there is definitely scope for batters to score,” said Bharat. “Shot selection is critical on these tracks. Runs will come here if the shot selection is right. You can’t just defend, you have to look for scoring opportunities,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

2
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

3
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

4
Nation assembly elections

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

5
Trending

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

6
Nation

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

7
Punjab

Supreme Court agrees to list petition seeking implementation of Anand Marriage Act, 1909

8
Delhi

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla admitted to Noida hospital after he complains of chest pain

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur remembers her son, seeks justice

Don't Miss

View All
'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Top News

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

Edges England by one run in thriller


Cities

View All

Man killed after tiff over parking

Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

5 snatchers nabbed in two cases

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year

Fire breaks out at Sec 26 SCO

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

I-T raids at packaging firm sites end after 6 days

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

5-month-old foetus found dumped on vacant plot

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC

Guardians of Governance resent termination of their services