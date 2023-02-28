Back to basics

PTI

Indore, February 27

Ravichandran Ashwin’s enviable record in Test matches at the Holkar Stadium could make the Australian batters rethink their strategy of playing the high-risk sweep shots, which brought about their downfall in the first two games. Ashwin has 18 wickets in the two Tests he has played at this venue at an average of 12.5.

Australia, who arrived here a week after their second-innings surrender in the New Delhi Test, turned up for the nets session before their scheduled time.

Having lost the chance to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Australia looked keen to learn from their mistakes in their three-hour long training session.

Rather than going for the sweep shot, Steve Smith and Co. concentrated on front-foot defence against the spinners besides stepping out to hit down the ground.

Smith and Usman Khawaja were the first ones to hit the nets and batted for more than an hour against Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann.

One of the best batters against spin in the Australian set-up, Smith’s performances have been underwhelming so far and he will be keen to correct that in the upcoming game. Lyon troubled both Khawaja and Smith as the duo looked determined to firm up their defence. Most of the aerial hits came off rookie Kuhnemann.

Such was their frame of mind that Khawaja and Smith returned to the nets for a second stint after the other batters had finished training. This time Khawaja and Alex Carey, who has been dismissed four times playing the same shot, concentrated on playing the sweep shot.

Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Peter Handscomb faced off-spinner Murphy and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who has reunited with the squad following the birth of his child. Handscomb, who has looked the most comfortable against the spinners so far on the tour, came down the pitch every time Murphy and Swepson gave the ball some air.

Head, the most aggressive of the Aussie batters in New Delhi, was particularly harsh on Swepson as he slog swept with the spin. — PTI

Wickets not unplayable, says Bharat

The wickets so far in the series have not been unplayable but require the batters to trust their defence, India wicketkeeper KS Bharat said. Bharat was impressive behind the stumps in the first two Tests and played a morale-boosting knock — 23 off 22 balls, comprising three fours and a six —in India’s chase of 115 in New Delhi. “You just need to back your defence, the wickets are not unplayable. You apply yourself, back your defence and there is definitely scope for batters to score,” said Bharat. “Shot selection is critical on these tracks. Runs will come here if the shot selection is right. You can’t just defend, you have to look for scoring opportunities,” he added.