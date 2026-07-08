Back to ‘normal’ conditions here after playing on easy wickets in IPL: Archer     

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer believes bowling in English conditions is a return to “normal” after playing on “easy wickets and smaller boundaries” in India particularly during the IPL.

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Archer returned figures of 3/29 while fellow fast bowler Josh Tongue claimed 4/38 as India were skittled out for 76 in 11.4 overs while chasing 202 in the third T20I—their biggest defeat in terms of runs in the shortest format.

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The defeat also left the revamped Indian side, led by Shreyas Iyer, still searching for their first T20I win after taking over from Suryakumar Yadav following the World Cup triumph in March.

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“I think it goes back to normal here,” Archer said at the post-match conference when asked how much his plans change while bowling to Indian batters after facing many of them in the IPL.

“You try to bowl the ball straight on a good length. Whereas over there, because the wickets are so easy and the boundaries are so small, you have to be really, really particular. Here, I feel your margin for error is a little bit bigger.” He further said a total of 200-plus at Trent Bridge was always going to be difficult to chase unlike in the IPL, where such scores are often considered below par.

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“At the IPL, sometimes 200 isn’t safe. With 200 on the board on that wicket, I don’t want to say we were confident, but I felt it would have taken a really special innings to chase it down. I’m just glad everybody chipped in. Everybody who bowled got wickets today, so it was a complete bowling performance.” The Indian batters have found conditions in the UK far more challenging.

After losing the T20I series to Ireland, they have now slipped 0-2 behind England in the five-match contest after the opening game was washed out.

Archer continued his new-found love affair with the tall Josh Tongue, who made his T20I debut in the second match.

The duo consistently clocked over 144 kmph and extracted extra bounce to dismantle India’s batting, sharing seven wickets between them.

Asked whether their pace proved too much for the Indian batters, Archer said it was about disciplined execution over raw speed.

“No, not really. I think we both bowled pretty well in Manchester. Neither of us really got the wickets to show for it there, so we’re just glad we got something today.”

“I don’t think it was that pacey, to be honest. It may have been a little quicker, but there was a strong wind, so honestly I didn’t really feel that out of the hand.”

Archer vs Sooryavanshi: It’s even now

One of the intriguing contests of the series has been between Archer and his Rajasthan Royals teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The 15-year-old prodigy had announced himself by smashing Archer for a first-ball six on his T20I debut in Manchester before taking on Tongue as well.

But at Trent Bridge, Archer had the final say, beating the teenager with a sharp 145 kmph lifter that led to his dismissal for 13.

Asked about the budding rivalry, Archer smiled.

“Well yeah, I think it’s even now. But we’ve got another two games left and it could go either way, so may the best man win.” Archer also praised their opener Phil Salt, whose fluent 44-ball 70 laid the foundation for England’s imposing total.

“I guess it was really important. Obviously, knowing Phil as well, he would have liked to get going from the start. I’m really glad he didn’t throw his hand away because at one point he was five off nine.”

“The flow probably would have come in the next few balls anyway, so I’m really glad he stuck at it. Sometimes you’re not going to hit every ball from the start. I’m glad he spent some time in the middle and hopefully he can carry that through the rest of the series.” The fourth and penultimate T20I will be played in Bristol on Thursday, followed by the final in Southampton on Saturday.