Back-up arrives for Sunrisers

PTI

Lucknow, April 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be bolstered by the return of their South African recruits, including new skipper Aiden Markram, when they play Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here tomorrow.

In the absence of Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar led Hyderabad in their opening game, which they lost by 72 runs to Rajasthan Royals.

But the inclusion of Markram, Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen in side is sure to provide a boost, having joined the team after completing their national duties.

Hyderabad finished last in 2021 and eighth among 10 teams last year, and they will be banking on Markram’s leadership skills to deliver results this season. Markram is coming off spectacular outings which saw him score 175 runs for South Africa against Netherlands over two ODIs.

However, if the opening game is anything to go by, Hyderabad cut a sorry figure as they struggled against Rajasthan, who dominated both the Powerplays — racking up 85/1 first and then conceding just 30/2 in the first six overs while defending 203/5.

Coached by the legendary Brain Lara, Hyderabad will look to put up a much better show, especially in the Powerplay.

Except T Natarajan (2/23), none of the seamers could put up a fight against Rajasthan. While Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed two wickets, he ended up conceding 41 runs in four overs. And Bhuvneshwar, despite all his experience, was not good enough. Umran Malik claimed a wicket but he was also expensive, giving away 32 runs in three overs.

In the batting department, Mayank Agarwal looked good but the other Indians — Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi — failed to open their accounts as their top-order faltered. — PTI

Williamson likely to miss ODI World Cup

Kane Williamson is likely to miss the ODI World Cup in India later this year as the New Zealand skipper is set to undergo a surgery for the treatment of his right knee which he injured while playing for Gujarat Giants in the ongoing IPL. The right-handed batter will go under the knife within the next three weeks.

Topley out of IPL

England pacer Reece Topley was today ruled out of the IPL due to a dislocated shoulder. He had suffered the injury in RCB’s home game against MI.