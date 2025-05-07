Back with Blue Colts, Bibiano Fernandes hopes to restart on right foot at SAFF U19 Championship

Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh), May 7 (ANI): Bibiano Fernandes, one of the most successful coaches in Indian men's youth teams' history, having qualified the Blue Colts to three successive AFC U16/17 Asian Cups from 2018 to 2023, is now set to begin a new cycle with a new batch of players. It all starts with the SAFF U19 Championship that will kick off on May 9 in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, as per the official website of AIFF.

Fernandes has a 100 per cent record at SAFF age-group championships, winning all three tournaments he has led India in (U15 in 2017 and 2019, and U17 in 2022). The 48-year-old now not only targets his fourth, but also looks forward to nurturing a strong squad for next year's AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

"We all know that the AFC (U20) Qualifiers are the main target, and I've been talking to the boys and trying to raise the bar. We need to do a lot of work with these boys to prepare them for next year. For sure, there will be more of them coming into the camp. This SAFF is a good platform to start preparing for it," said Fernandes, as quoted from the official website of AIFF.

The Blue Colts begin their campaign in Group B against Sri Lanka on May 9 before taking on Nepal on May 13. Both matches will kick off at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, which also hosted the 2023-24 Santosh Trophy Final Round. The tickets can be purchased on slotallot.in.

While Fernandes has coached India U15, U16 and U17 before, this will be his first time leading the U19 side. But he's already familiar with many players -- five of the 23-member squad were also at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023. He has coached a few others during his time at Bengaluru FC over the last two years. Apart from them, there are 11 players born in 2008, who worked under Ishfaq Ahmed until last year and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025. Most of them have already won the SAFF U16 and U17 trophies in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

"I followed Ishfaq's batch last year. I think they did really well, and we could have qualified for the Asian Cup. Ishfaq and I spoke about the players. I took feedback from him about what he thinks about the players. That really helped me as well. Also, we were all following the RFDL (Reliance Foundation Development League), where they were playing and performing for their clubs. Classic (Football Academy) players made it to the final and played so many matches," said Bibiano.

Eight of Classic's players are in the squad, the most from any club.

"There is a difference between the under-16 and under-19 or under-20 players because they get more mature with age. They can take the information quicker and apply it on the field than the under-16 or under-17 players. I've seen the difference as they keep playing more matches. The Asian Cup, the qualifiers, a lot of matches in RFDL, which is also a good level - these are all tournaments that have helped these boys mature to a certain level," he said.

Closer to the tournament, Bibiano's focus has been on playing as many practice matches, both in Bengaluru, where the team began the camp, and in Arunachal Pradesh after arriving on April 30. The Blue Colts are staying in Naharlagun, eight kilometres from the match venue.

"We played three practice matches in Bengaluru against some of the top senior military teams. It was encouraging to see the boys playing really well there. And then we travelled here a week ago and played a match on Monday evening. We've been training under floodlights, knowing all our matches in the SAFF will be in the evening. So yeah, the team is shaping up well," he added.

"It's always nice to be early, to understand the things here and get acclimatised. The ground in Bengaluru was completely different from the stadium where the tournament will take place. It may rain here anytime. It may also be that we play the second half in the rain, and the first half is completely dry, and vice versa. Training here for a few days helps us to get ready for all the factors which we might come across," he noted.

Fernandes also acknowledged the warm welcome at the Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar last week and the hospitality received so far.

"We had a very good welcome at the airport. Lots of fans and media were present at the airport. We feel really welcomed here. I urge the local people to come to the stadium and watch the under-19s play and support them. What I can promise from the team's side is that we will give everything on the ground. We will not leave anything behind. Make sure to come and support us in every match," he said. (ANI)

