Badminton Asia Championships: No quarter given

PTI

manila, April 28

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu notched up a straight-game win over lowly-ranked Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi of Singapore to advance to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships here today.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also made it to the quarterfinals, but it was curtains for London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and World Championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth.

Fourth seed Sindhu, winner of a bronze in the 2014 edition of the tournament in Gimcheon, defeated world No. 100 Jaslyn Hooi 21-16 21-16 in 42 minutes. Sindhu next meets third seed He Bingjiao, whom she had beaten for a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. World No. 7 Sindhu, a double Olympics medallist, has a 7-9 head-to-head record against Bingjiao, whom she has beaten twice in the last two meetings.

The third-seeded doubles duo of Rankireddy and Shetty produced a fine performance to sail into the last-eight stage with a 21-17 21-15 win over Japan’s Akira Koga and Taichi Saito.

Saina ousted

Saina’s dream of claiming her fourth medal in the prestigious tournament ended after she ran out of steam to lose 21-12 7-21 13-21 to 22-year-old Chinese Wang Zhi Yi, ranked 16th in the world.

Srikanth, seeded seventh, too couldn’t raise his game when it mattered, going down 16-21 21-17 17-21 to China’s Weng Hong Yang in a second round match that lasted an hour and 17 minutes.

Tight fight

Earlier, despite the huge difference in their rankings, it was a tight battle for supremacy between Sindhu and Jaslyn Hooi. At one stage, Sindhu trailed 7-9 in the first game before her opponent managed to take a slender 11-10 lead at the interval. Sindhu stepped up and levelled at 16-16 before pocketing the game.

The Indian managed to move to a 12-8 advantage in the second game after a neck and neck fight following a change of sides. The Singaporean erased the deficit, coming as close as 15-16, before Sindhu once again stepped on the gas to pocket the game and match.