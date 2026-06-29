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Home / Sports / Badminton Asia Junior Team C'ships: India go down to Hong Kong in quarterfinals

Badminton Asia Junior Team C'ships: India go down to Hong Kong in quarterfinals

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ANI
Updated At : 12:08 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Yatsushiro [Japan], June 29 (ANI): India's campaign in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed team championships came to an end at the quarterfinal stage as they went down against Hong Kong 2-1 here on Monday.

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India started strong in the opening set with Dev Ruparelia and Tanvi Patri giving the team a strong start as India led 22-12 after two matches. The doubles combinations then ensured that their was no hiccups as they clinched the set 55-44, according to a release.

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But the start of the second game turned things around for Hong Kong as Can Yee Hei beat Ruparelia 11-8 and IP Sum Yau extended their lead 22-16. The doubles combinations could not cut down the deficit as the match went into a decider.

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Ruparelia once again gave India a lead by beating Chan 11-9 but Ip managed to close the gap to 22-21.

The mixed doubles combination of Bjorn Jaison and Dianka Waldia kept India ahead with a 33-32 as the match against Cheung Sai Shing and Wing Chi Chu ended 11-11.

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Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Baruni Parshwal went down to Chu and Yi Kiu Yu 5-11 and India could not recover from that and lost the set 55-43. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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