 Badminton: Satwik-Chirag enter Korea Open final : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Badminton: Satwik-Chirag enter Korea Open final

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag enter Korea Open final

It was Satwik and Chirag's first win over the Chinese pair following two earlier defeats

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag enter Korea Open final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. AP/PTI File Photo



PTI

Yeosu (Korea), July 22

Star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the final of Korea Open super 500 badminton tournament with a thrilling straight-game win over world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang here on Saturday.

The world number three Indian pair notched up a 21-15 24-22 win over the second seeded Chinese in a 40-minute duel at the Jinnam stadium. It was Satwik and Chirag's first win over the Chinese pair following two earlier defeats.

Satwik and Chirag, who has won the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 titles this year, will be up against either top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia or Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the summit clash.

The Chinese, who have won the Thailand and India Open this year, came into the match with a 2-0 head-to-head record but it was a different day as the Indians produced a fine show to reach their second successive final, having won the Indonesia Open in their last tournament in June.

Both pairs engaged in short rallies and pounced on anything weak. The result was the pairs moved neck-and-neck from 3-3 to 5-5.

India had a slender 7-5 lead but Liang unleashed a precise smash between the two. The Indians, however, managed to hold on to a three-point cushion at the interval once Liang found the net. The lead swelled to 14-8 with the Chinese finding the net and going long.

Satwik then dished out his trademark smash but the Chinese duo got a couple of points, mainly due to Chirag's judgement error on the backline.

Another smash going to net from Liang and it was 17-11 up for Indians, who soon made it 19-12 with Satwik producing an accurate cross court return.

Satwik and Chirag had six game points after Wang sent one to the net. The Indians squandered one before sealing the net when Liang failed to negotiate a serve.

The second game was no different with both the pairs alternatively taking points, moving from 2-2 to 8-8. Soon the Indians grabbed two quick points with Chirag leading the charge.

The Chinese then hit wide to give an 11-8 advantage to the Indians at the break. After resumption, Wang's backhand went to net as the Indians soon jumped to 14-9.

A cross court return by Wang and Liang's brilliance in the front court kept the Chinese in the hunt as it was 12-14. The Chinese kept breathing down their neck till 17-15 before Liang unleashed a smash as the match headed to a tight finish.

The Indians regained the two-point lead after the Chinese went wide but Liang once again pounced on a weak return at the net and then sent down another jump smash to claw back at 18-18.

While Liang sent one long, Chirag served short as it was 19-19. Chirag then sent a smash to grab a match-point. But Satwik was short in his serve this time as it was 20-20.

India earned a second match point with Satwik sending down a stiff return. But squandered it with Wang put one away.

Wang, however, sprayed the next one at the net but Liang saved the day with a smash as it was 22-22.

India grabbed their fourth match point and converted this time with Satwik sending one across, albeit after kissing the net. He soon broke into his trademark dance.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

2
Chandigarh

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

SGPC should clarify about broadcast of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple after July 24, says Punjab CM Mann

4
Nation

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

5
Punjab

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

6
Ludhiana

Call centre duping US citizens busted in Ludhiana, 29 nabbed

7
Nation

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik appears in person sans orders, Supreme Court shocked

8
Nation

Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody

9
Himachal

At 1.06 crore, Himachal sees record tourist footfall in first 6 months

10
Nation

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Captain-rank defence officers

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site continues on third day; 83 people yet to be traced

3 more bodies recovered; death toll rises to 25

Manipur cops arrest fifth accused in women disrobing case

Manipur cops arrest fifth accused in women disrobing case

The accused has been identified as a 19-year-old

Manipur violance explained: What triggered and why is peace yet to return?

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

The Army in the state cannot act independently and are legal...

Anurag Thakur fires ‘ladki hoon’ salvo at Priyanka Gandhi, questions crimes against women in Opposition-ruled Rajasthan, Bihar, Bengal

Anurag Thakur fires ‘ladki hoon’ salvo at Priyanka Gandhi, questions crimes against women in Opposition-ruled Rajasthan, Bihar, Bengal

Slams Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for sacking minister Rajendr...

Unfortunate that Punjab Guv doesn't know whether calling special Assembly session in June was legal or not: CM Mann

Unfortunate that governor doesn't know if calling special Punjab Assembly session in June was legal: Bhagwant Mann

Purohit on July 17 wrote to the chief minister, saying he be...


Cities

View All

Civic body employees protest over demands

Civic body employees protest over demands

No respite from flood-like situation as Beas, Sutlej still in spate in Tarn Taran

State of Amenities: No check on dumping garbage along boundary of clean parks

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

Knotty affair: Difficult even to find right wire in case of snag in Shimla market

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Chandigarh: Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

Stray canine menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sector 28, house help attacked

Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi; heavy rain reported in upper segment

Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi; heavy rain reported in upper segment

Court gives CBI 5 days to submit forensic result about Jagdish Tytler's voice samples in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Can Parliament abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi?

Delhi High Court awards Rs 2 crore to Army officer in defamation case against news portal Tehelka.com

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Jalandhar: Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

Flood-hit students moved to another school in Jalandhar

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Hoshiarpur's Chohal

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Patiala district reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

Protesters, 4 cops hurt in Nabha clash

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit