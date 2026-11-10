Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Badminton: Treesa-Gayatri stun higher-ranked Japanese pair to enter Kumamoto Masters pre-quarters

Badminton: Treesa-Gayatri stun higher-ranked Japanese pair to enter Kumamoto Masters pre-quarters

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:22 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2026 after defeating higher-ranked Japanese pair Hinata Suzuki and Nao Yamakita in straight games on Tuesday, according to Olympics.com.

The world No. 20 Indian duo registered a 21-17, 21-14 victory over their 13th-ranked opponents in 42 minutes in the opening round of the BWF Super 500 tournament at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

This was the first meeting between the two pairs. Suzuki and Yamakita, who won the Canada Open earlier this year, had finished runners-up at the Denmark Open Super 750 last month.

Treesa and Gayatri, meanwhile, were returning to action after their opening-round exit at the French Open last month.

Advertisement

The Indian pair initially trailed 4-8 in the opening game but turned the contest around by winning seven consecutive points to take an 11-8 lead at the interval. Although the Japanese pair fought back to reduce the deficit to 13-12, the Indians regained control and secured the game 21-17.

The second game was more one-sided, with Treesa and Gayatri maintaining their dominance to register a 21-14 victory and seal their place in the next round. The Indian duo will next face third seeds and world No. 5 Japanese pair Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the round of 16.

The two pairs have won one match each in their previous two meetings. Treesa and Gayatri won their most recent encounter 21-16, 21-12 in the round of 16 at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi earlier this year, Olympics.com reported.

Advertisement

In men's doubles, India's Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun also progressed to the pre-quarterfinals after their third-seeded opponents, Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, retired hurt during their opening-round match.

The world No. 29 Indian pair were leading the fourth-ranked Malaysian duo 11-6 when the match ended prematurely.

Hariharan and Arjun will face the winners of the first-round encounter between Japan's Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi and Hong Kong China's qualifiers Hung Kuei Chun-Lui Chun Wai in the pre-quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Earlier, Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma bowed out of the mixed doubles qualifiers after losing 21-16, 21-15 to the United States' Chen Zhi Yi and Francesca Corbett.

India's Lakshya Sen will begin his campaign on Wednesday. Meanwhile, men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with women's singles player Malvika Bansod, withdrew from the tournament after initially being listed to compete (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts