Badminton World Championships: No coup in Copenhagen

Vitidsarn too hot to handle for tiring Prannoy, who signs off with maiden bronze

HS Prannoy lost 21-18 13-21 14-21 to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn. - File photo



PTI

Copenhagen, August 26

HS Prannoy’s dream run at the World Championships ended after he lost in three games to world No. 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men’s singles semifinals to sign off with a bronze medal, extending India’s record of having at least one medallist in the showpiece since 2011.

5 Prannoy became only the fifth Indian men’s singles player to win a World Championships medal. Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze) and Prakash Padukone (bronze) are the other medallists.

The 31-year-old Prannoy squandered an opening game advantage and a 5-1 lead in the second as Vitidsarn, a three-time former world junior champion, dished out better defence and attack to win 18-21 21-13 21-14 and seal a second successive final spot.

For me, this bronze medal means so much personally because it has been almost 12 years in the circuit, you always want to have those big medals in your hand. Yes, you are disappointed for not getting the gold but the first starting step is with bronze. It is not easy because you are in the circuit the entire year and hardly get time for family and friends, sometimes it takes a load. HS Prannoy

Notwithstanding the loss, it was a brilliant achievement for Prannoy as he became only the fifth Indian men’s singles player to win a World Championships medal. Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze) and Prakash Padukone (bronze) are the other medallists in the men’s singles.

PV Sindhu won five singles medals, including gold in 2019, and Saina Nehwal (silver and bronze) claimed two, while the women’s doubles pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa bagged bronze in 2011 and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched bronze in 2022.

A day after knocking out Olympics gold medallist and defending champion Viktor Axelsen, Prannoy, who claimed the Malaysia Masters title and a runner-up finish at the Australian Open this season, failed to find his best as his defence looked shaky and attack lacked consistency during the 76-minute clash. The Indian made a good start but signs of exhaustion set in from the second game, perhaps due the three-game matches that he played in the last two days.

“When you are on the court you feel you have done everything but when you finish off, you feel you could have done more. Physically, I couldn’t push through today, the legs were not in great shape,” — PTI

Our execution was wrong, says Rankireddy after tame exit

Copenhagen: Indian shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy admitted the he and his doubles partner Chirag Shetty lacked in execution during their quarterfinals loss at the World Championships but said the fact that they still managed to make it a close affair shows their “champion mentality”.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag missed out on a second World Championships medal after suffering a shocking 18-12 19-21 loss to Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark on Friday. The world No. 2 pair, who had claimed a maiden bronze in the last edition, couldn’t produce an attacking game in a 48-minute battle.

“I think the execution was wrong, we played bad but still we were close. We were not comfortable in the match still we were 21-18 21-19, that is champion mentality,” Satwiksairaj said.

Chirag found the going tough while Satwiksairaj tried to keep India in the match but lapses in their defence cost them the match.

The duo had levelled the scores at 15-15 after losing the opening game but fell short as the Danes proved just too good on the day. They said they were under pressure playing against the Danes with the home crowd rooting for Kim and Anders. “We could have prepared much better while entering the court, maybe we were under pressure due to the crowd, may be 10 per cent more pressure I would say. Even when we played in Indonesia there was a huge crowd, it was loud, there we played world No. 1 and we won against them,” Satwiksairaj said.

