Badminton World Championships: Satwik-Chirag keep it simple, enter Rd 3

PTI

Copenhagen, August 23

Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with a comfortable straight-game win over the Australian duo of Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Chuen Lim at the World Championships here today.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also produced a solid performance to enter Round 3 with a straight-game win over Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei.

World No. 2 pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag produced a clinical display to see off their Australian rivals 21-16 21-9 in 30 minutes.

Earlier, world No. 19 Gayatri and Treesa beat world No. 37 Chang and Yang 21-18 21-10 in 38 minutes.

Breaking no sweat

Satwiksairaj and Chirag hardly broke any sweat as they zoomed to 7-3 before entering the break with a four-point lead. The match hardly witnessed any long rallies as the Indians were a cut above their rivals.

After resumption, they moved to 15-11 and then 17-13. Chirag eventually sent one down the middle to grab four game points and Satwiksairaj sealed the game with a return on the backline.

After 4-4 in the second game, Satwiksairaj and Chirag moved ahead with their superior play. The duo entered the interval with a six-point cushion. Choo and Lim tried to put pressure but they lacked the wherewithal to trouble the Indians as they grabbed 11 match points.