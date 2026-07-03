New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): In a proactive step to keep Indian badminton ahead of the curve, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) will implement the new Badminton World Federation (BWF) 3x15 scoring system across the domestic circuit from July 2026, starting with the Yonex-Sunrise All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament, scheduled to be held in Regional Sports Centre, Ernakulam, from July 7 to 14, 2026.

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The move is aimed at ensuring Indian shuttlers transition seamlessly into the new format, adapt early to its tactical and physical demands, and sustain the success and competitive edge that has defined India's rise as a badminton powerhouse globally, according to a press release from BAI.

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Under the revised format, matches will continue to be played as best-of-three games under rally-point scoring, but each game will now be played to 15 points instead of 21.

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A two-point lead remains mandatory from 14-all, with games capped at 21 points, where the next point becomes decisive at 20-all. The shorter format is expected to increase intensity, accelerate momentum shifts and place greater emphasis on tactical precision and quick decision-making.

The change will apply across all major domestic events, including Zonal Championships, Ranking Tournaments and National Championships, creating a unified transition across the ecosystem. By introducing the format ahead of its global rollout in January 2027, BAI aims to equip players, coaches and technical officials with the time and competitive exposure needed to adapt seamlessly.

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Highlighting the strategic necessity of this transition, Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, BAI, stated, "In order to ensure uniformity in competition, facilitate better preparation, and enable players, coaches, technical officials and all stakeholders to become fully accustomed to the new scoring format well before its proposed implementation by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) from January 2027 onwards, it has been decided to further extend the implementation of the 3x15 scoring system. This decision has been taken to ensure that players across all age groups develop familiarity and competitive adaptability to the revised scoring format, thereby ensuring a smooth transition when the system is adopted internationally."

Additional match procedures have also been revised under the new format. The traditional mid-game interval will now take place when the leading player or pair reaches eight points, accompanied by a change of ends in the third game and a 60-second break.

The 120-second interval between games remains unchanged, while the winner of the previous game will continue to serve first.

The new 3x15 system will be implemented uniformly across India's domestic badminton calendar from July 2026 onward, creating consistency in competition and athlete preparation. The format will apply across all Zonal Championships, Domestic Ranking Tournaments in the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Senior and Masters (Veterans) categories, as well as every level of the National Championships--from Under-11 through to Senior and Masters competitions. (ANI)

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