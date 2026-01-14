DT
PT
Home / Sports / BAI rejects claims of poor playing conditions at India Open 2026

BAI rejects claims of poor playing conditions at India Open 2026

ANI
Updated At : 07:20 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Sanjay Mishra rejected the allegations of poor playing conditions at the venue of the ongoing India Open 2026 made earlier by Denmark shuttler Mia Blichfeldt.

The BAI General Secretary told ANI that the India Open tournament is a test event ahead of the BWF World Championships, which India is set to host in August. He noted that the coaches and players have praised the India Open arrangements. He added that Mia Blichfeldt has "some issues with dust and allergies", and the organisers can't do anything about that.

"This event is a test event for us before the BWF World Championships. Everyone has appreciated the wooden flooring and playing area here (Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium). There are no issues with accommodation or transport. Mia (Denmark's shuttler Mia Blichfeldt) has some issues with dust and allergies; we can't say anything about that. Players and coaches have appreciated the work BAI has put into this tournament. Regarding complaints about the cold weather, we installed additional heaters and increased the number of heaters. We will talk to BWF about their requirements and will do everything. This way, World Championships will be organised well," said Sanjay Mishra while speaking to ANI.

Notably, Anders Antonsen, also a Danish shuttler, has withdrawn from the India Open 2026, citing severe air pollution in New Delhi. In an Instagram story, Anders said he hopes New Delhi's air quality will improve later this year, when the national capital will host the BWF World Championships. Anders also confirmed that BWF has fined him 5000 USD.

Speaking about Anders' withdrawal from the tournament, Sanjay Mishra said that Anders can't comment on the conditions in India "while sitting in Denmark."

"He (Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen) can't comment on the conditions here while sitting in Denmark. His reason for withdrawal was not accepted by BWF, and he was fined."

"There is no place for politics in this sport. It is wrong to support those who criticise our nation from abroad," the BAI General Secretary added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

