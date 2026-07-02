BAI to implement BWF’s 3x15 scoring system across domestic circuit from July

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will introduce the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) new 3x15 scoring system across the domestic circuit from July, beginning with the Yonex-Sunrise All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament at the Regional Sports Centre in Ernakulam from July 7 to 14.

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The move is aimed at helping Indian shuttlers adapt to the new format ahead of its proposed international rollout in January 2027.

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Under the revised format, matches will continue to be played as best-of-three games under the rally-point system, but each game will now be played to 15 points instead of 21. A two-point lead will still be required from 14-all, with games capped at 21 points, where the next point after 20-all will decide the winner. The shorter format is expected to increase the pace of matches, accelerate momentum shifts and place greater emphasis on tactical precision and quick decision-making.

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The 3x15 scoring system will be implemented across major domestic events, including Zonal Championships, Domestic Ranking Tournaments and National Championships across all age groups, to ensure players, coaches and technical officials gain competitive exposure to the format before it is introduced internationally.

BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said, “In order to ensure uniformity in competition, facilitate better preparation, and enable players, coaches, technical officials and all stakeholders to become fully accustomed to the new scoring format well before its proposed implementation by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) from January 2027 onwards, it has been decided to further extend the implementation of the 3x15 scoring system. This decision has been taken to ensure that players across all age groups develop familiarity and competitive adaptability to the revised scoring format, thereby ensuring a smooth transition when the system is adopted internationally.”

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Under the revised match procedures, the mid-game interval will now be taken when the leading player or pair reaches eight points. Players will also change ends in the third game, followed by a 60-second break. The 120-second interval between games remains unchanged, while the winner of the previous game will continue to serve first.

The new scoring system will be used across all Zonal Championships, Domestic Ranking Tournaments in the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Senior and Masters (Veterans) categories, as well as National Championships from the Under-11 level through to Senior and Masters competitions.