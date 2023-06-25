Bajrang and Vinesh exchange verbal volleys with Yogeshwar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

The public fallout over the exemption given to the six protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, intensified as they targeted 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt for trying to sabotage the sexual harassment case against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh did a Facebook Live in which the trio cornered the BJP leader for spreading lies in order to portray the protesters in bad light. In response, Dutt released a video in which he hit back at Bajrang for being ungrateful.

The trio fired a fresh salvo at Dutt for criticising the ad hoc body’s decision on Friday to allow the wrestlers to fight one bout to secure their place on either the Asian Games or the World Championships teams.

“We have not sent a request asking for a one-bout trial. We will share the letter soon, if we are wrong we are willing to leave wrestling. But tell me, have you not asked for favours? Both I and Vinesh are still in the top-8 in the world rankings but were you in the top-10 ever? Bajrang asked Yogeshwar.

Vinesh was stinging in her retort. “When your party had all but decided to not give you the ticket for the second time you called on the wrestling community to back you and you took them to meet the Chief Minister… Sakshi was there. Now you have turned your back on us. Let me tell you, all your efforts to save Brij Bhushan will fail. We will never stop till the day that man is sent to jail,” Vinesh said.

She also accused Yogeshwar of leaking all the details to Singh. “You called up the husband of a woman wrestler to tell him that she was deposing before the oversight committee. All of us complained about this. We do not know whether the Sports Minister saved you or it was someone else. How can a committee member who signed the confidentiality accord leak details?” she added.

In response, Yogeshwar said that only God knows how much he has done for Bajrang. “These wrestlers are making personal attack on me and have forgotten about the real issue which was sexual harassment. You (Bajrang) were with me since 2008 and till 2016,”Dutt said. “And what were you saying? I told you that you will appear at the 2018 Asian Games while I will go to the Commonwealth Games. What lies? I have not been part of the national camp since 2016. There must be a record of this in the federation,” he said.