Bajrang backs idea of women's panchayat at Parliament

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 21

Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has welcomed the decision of the sarv khap mahapanchayat to hold a women’s panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on May 28.

“Those who attended the panchayat today are elders and we welcome this decision. The mahila wings of all organisations supporting us will be there, so will our women wrestlers. They will hold a panchayat outside the Parliament on May 28,” Bajrang said.

He also clarified that none of the male wrestlers or supporters from the protest site will accompany the women to the Parliament.

Wrestling coaches have also welcomed the move to make it an all-women panchayat, which they think will ensure that the protest would remain peaceful.

“We kept calling them (khap elders) from here to make sure that rail roko or something like that doesn’t happen,” said a coach, wishing to remain anonymous. “We want this protest to be peaceful. We are not against the government or the ruling party. We are here to support the girls, that’s all.”

He said at the khap panchayat in Meham today, some of the leaders wanted a full-scale protest, including ‘rail roko’ and ‘bus roko’ programmes, but the wrestlers present there — such as Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian and his father Satyavan — requested them to not take any extreme step.

Following this, the khap leaders decided to call a women’s panchayat to press their demand that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers — be arrested soon. They also assured the wrestlers of ‘extra support’ should such a need arise.