Home / Sports / Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat join Orca Wrestling League in leadership roles

Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat join Orca Wrestling League in leadership roles

ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Michigan [USA], January 17 (ANI): Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and international wrestler Sangeeta Phogat have formally confirmed their involvement with the Orca Wrestling League (OWL), an international professional wrestling league being developed under the Orca Sports platform. The league is expected to launch in November 2026.

Bajrang Punia has been appointed as the Chief Wrestling Officer (CWO), while Sangeeta Phogat will serve as the Director - Women's Wrestling and Athlete Welfare, according to a press release.

Both players will be involved in the league's executive decisions and strategic advice. They will play an active role in formulating policies related to competition structure, athlete engagement, and player safety and well-being. The Orca Wrestling League is being developed as an athlete-first international platform with a strong emphasis on professional governance and long-term career opportunities.

The Orca Wrestling League is part of the Orca Sports Festival, a multi-sport initiative that aims to create and operate several professional leagues and international sporting events in the coming years.

Bajrang Punia is known for his performances in world wrestling and for his outspoken stance on issues related to athletes' rights and representation. Sangeeta Phogat's participation is expected to strengthen the league's framework for women's wrestling, athlete welfare, and talent development.

Sources said the agreement between the two parties was reached in Michigan, USA, where the league's vision, governance model, and long-term roadmap were discussed during the players' visit.

Although the Orca Wrestling League is still in its early stages, sports industry experts believe that the leadership roles of top-level athletes are a sign that the athlete-led governance model is increasingly being adopted in professional sports.

Details regarding the league structure, competition format, launch timeline and international participation will be shared in the coming months. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

