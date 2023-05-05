 Ball back in wrestlers’ court : The Tribune India

Ball back in wrestlers’ court

Declare they will continue protest after Supreme Court order

Wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia with an injured supporter during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 4

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have made it absolutely clear that they will not end their protest amidst the Supreme Court’s order that closed the proceedings saying their prayer in the plea to file an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been met.

The wrestlers looked deflated due to the development, though they put up a brave face and said that there was no plan to leave Jantar Mantar amidst pouring support from politicians including Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan.

“We respect the Supreme Court’s judgment and we will comply with today’s order. Their lawyer told the court that two victims are yet to record their statements under Section 161 of the CrPC. We want the victims’ statements to be recorded under Section 164 as well,” Vinesh said.

“We still have other legal options available if things don’t move fast in the case. The Supreme Court has asked us to move either Delhi High Court or the magistrate if we are not satisfied with the pace of the investigation. We can go back to the Supreme Court if we are not satisfied with the Delhi Police’s investigation. The Supreme Court has supported us and we are very thankful,” the two-time Olympian added.

Bajrang made it clear that the protest will not end with today’s verdict. “This protest will continue till Brij Bhushan is arrested,” he said.

Vinesh added that they will fight till their last breath. “As long as we are alive, we will have this drive to fight for justice. We will fight till our last breath,” she added.

The trio also did not explain how much more time they can be at the dharna site. After the statements are recorded, the investigations will start and this is expected to take a lot of time.

“We will consult our elders and Khap leaders and then take a decision about how we will proceed,” Vinesh explained.

Baseless allegations

The wrestlers also denied suggestions that they hurt Delhi Police’s officers during Wednesday night’s scuffle. While Bajrang’s brother-in-law Dushyant Phogat suffered a head injury that required two stitches, Bhartiya Kisan Union’s NCR head Rahul Yadav had to be bandaged after the fracas.

“There was no female constable when the scuffle happened. If they are claiming some of them got injured, do their medical. They never said anything like that last night. They are just making up stories and we know that the Delhi Police have only worked for Brij Bhushan,” Vinesh said.

Bajrang said that the police detained scores of their supporters who came in late last night after the news of the scuffle was broadcasted.

“The police have detained a lot of our people who wanted to come and show their support. We are not criminals, we are fighting for justice. A criminal is being protected and the victims are being harassed,” Bajrang said.

Parties condemn Delhi Police action

New Delhi: The opposition parties have condemned Wednesday night’s scuffle between the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, their supporters and the Delhi Police. While the Congress demanded a court-monitored investigation into the episode, its leader Rahul Gandhi called the episode shameful. “Such behaviour with the players of the country is shameful. ‘Beti Bachao’ is hypocrisy. The BJP has never shied away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country,” Gandhi tweeted. The other major politicians who condemned the police action were West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. TNS

Ad hoc panel takes charge of WFI

New Delhi: An ad hoc committee, formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), today took charge of the crisis-ridden Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The Sports Ministry had instructed the IOA to form the ad hoc committee to oversee the affairs of the WFI and conduct elections within 45 days of the panel’s formation. The committee was formed last month. “It was just taking charge and stock taking of the WFI today. No decision was taken,” committee member Bhupinder Singh Bajwa said. Former India rifle shooter Suma Shirur is also on the panel. PTI

