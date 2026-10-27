London [UK], October 27 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona Femini were named Men's and Women's Club of the Year, respectively, at the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, recognising their achievements during the 2025-26 season.

PSG secured the Men's Club of the Year honour for the second consecutive year, continuing their impressive run in European football after winning back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles.

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The French club's success underlined its dominance at the highest level of European football, with the award recognising its performances across the season.

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Meanwhile, Barcelona Femini retained the Women's Club of the Year award, further strengthening the Spanish club's position among the leading sides in women's football.

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Barcelona Femini enjoyed a successful 2025-26 campaign, completing a treble and adding another major accolade to its collection. The club won the award for the third time, having previously claimed the honour in 2023 and 2024.

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta took to the stage to receive the award on behalf of the club, marking another milestone for the Catalan giants at the prestigious ceremony.

At the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony till now, Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal was named Men's Young Player of the Year, while his Barcelona teammate Vicky Lopez won the Women's Young Player of the Year award. Barcelona women's team head coach Pere Romeu was named Women's Coach of the Year, while Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente received the Men's Coach of the Year honour.

Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll won the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award, while Spain and Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simón was named Men's Goalkeeper of the Year. Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka received the Socrates Award. (ANI)

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