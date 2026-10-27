London [UK], October 27 (ANI): Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon was named Men's Goalkeeper of the Year at the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony following his impressive performances in the FIFA World Cup, where he played a key role in the national team's title-winning campaign.

Simon, who represents Athletic Club, also claimed the World Cup Golden Glove after producing a series of crucial performances between the posts. He recorded 649 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal during the tournament, surpassing Walter Zenga's previous record of 517 minutes, which had stood since 1990.

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UNAI SIMON IS THE 2026 MEN’S GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR! The 2026 World Cup winner 🧤🌎 #ballondor https://t.co/U5qzuFo2Rz — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026

The Spanish goalkeeper's composure, positioning and ability to play the ball under pressure proved valuable throughout the competition, as Spain progressed to the final and defeated Argentina 1-0 to lift the trophy.

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Simon's performances made him one of the standout players of Spain's World Cup campaign, with his consistency in goal contributing significantly to the team's success.

Earlier, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente was named Best Men's Coach at the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony after guiding the national team to victory at the FIFA World Cup this year.

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The award recognises De la Fuente's contribution to Spain's international success, adding to his titles with the national team, including the UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal won the Young Talent of the Year award (Kopa Trophy) for the third consecutive time, becoming the first footballer in history to claim the accolade in three successive editions.

Yamal, who won the award in 2024 and 2025 during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, has continued his remarkable rise in world football with another triumph in 2026, further strengthening his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 season with Barcelona, playing a key role in the club's La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.

In 45 appearances for the Catalan club, Yamal scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists, underlining his importance to the team's setup. His performances also earned him the Best Player award in La Liga for the 2025-26 season. (ANI)

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