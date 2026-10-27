London [UK], October 27 (ANI): Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente was named Best Men's Coach at the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony after guiding the national team to victory at the FIFA World Cup this year.

The award recognises De la Fuente's contribution to Spain's international success, adding to his titles with the national team, including the UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024.

Advertisement

Spain's World Cup triumph also underlined the strength of its squad, with six members of the world-champion team, including young forward Lamine Yamal, among the Ballon d'Or nominees.

Advertisement

De la Fuente's coaching approach has emphasised teamwork and unity alongside individual talent. His ability to manage a young and successful squad through a demanding tournament was a key aspect of Spain's campaign.

The latest recognition further adds to De la Fuente's achievements with Spain, as the coach continues to receive acclaim for his role in the national team's success in major international competitions.

Advertisement

https://x.com/ballondor/status/2114830303642660964?s=20

Earlier, Yamal won the Young Talent of the Year award (Kopa Trophy) for the third consecutive time, becoming the first footballer in history to claim the accolade in three successive editions.

Yamal, who won the award in 2024 and 2025 during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, has continued his remarkable rise in world football with another triumph in 2026, further strengthening his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 season with Barcelona, playing a key role in the club's La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.

In 45 appearances for the Catalan club, Yamal scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists, underlining his importance to the team's attacking setup. His performances also earned him the Best Player award in La Liga for the 2025-26 season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)