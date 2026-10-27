London [UK], October 27 (ANI): Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was named Men's Striker of the Year at the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, while Mexico and CF Pachuca forward Charlyn Corral won the Women's Gerd Muller Trophy.

Kane enjoyed a prolific 2025-26 campaign, scoring 73 goals and providing eight assists while helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup.

Advertisement

The England captain's outstanding goalscoring form made him one of the standout performers of the season, as he played a crucial role in Bayern's domestic success.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Corral received the Women's Gerd Muller Trophy after an impressive campaign with Mexican club CF Pachuca. The forward scored 42 goals in as many matches last season, showcasing her consistency and finishing ability in front of goal.

Corral also helped Pachuca win the CONCACAF Women's Champions Cup, adding silverware to an exceptional individual season.

Advertisement

At the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony so far, Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal won the Men's Young Player of the Year award, while his teammate Vicky Lopez claimed the Women's Young Player of the Year honour.

Barcelona women's team head coach Pere Romeu was named Women's Coach of the Year, while Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente received the Men's Coach of the Year award.

Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll won the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year honour, while Spain and Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simón was named Men's Goalkeeper of the Year. Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka received the Socrates Award. Barcelona was named Women's Club of the Year, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Men's Club of the Year award. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)