DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane wins Gerd Muller Trophy, Charlyn Corral claims women's honour

Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane wins Gerd Muller Trophy, Charlyn Corral claims women's honour

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:27 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], October 27 (ANI): Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was named Men's Striker of the Year at the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, while Mexico and CF Pachuca forward Charlyn Corral won the Women's Gerd Muller Trophy.

Kane enjoyed a prolific 2025-26 campaign, scoring 73 goals and providing eight assists while helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup.

Advertisement

The England captain's outstanding goalscoring form made him one of the standout performers of the season, as he played a crucial role in Bayern's domestic success.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Corral received the Women's Gerd Muller Trophy after an impressive campaign with Mexican club CF Pachuca. The forward scored 42 goals in as many matches last season, showcasing her consistency and finishing ability in front of goal.

Corral also helped Pachuca win the CONCACAF Women's Champions Cup, adding silverware to an exceptional individual season.

Advertisement

At the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony so far, Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal won the Men's Young Player of the Year award, while his teammate Vicky Lopez claimed the Women's Young Player of the Year honour.

Barcelona women's team head coach Pere Romeu was named Women's Coach of the Year, while Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente received the Men's Coach of the Year award.

Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll won the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year honour, while Spain and Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simón was named Men's Goalkeeper of the Year. Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka received the Socrates Award. Barcelona was named Women's Club of the Year, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Men's Club of the Year award. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts