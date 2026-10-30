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Home / Sports / BANG vs WI, 1st Test: Roston Chase's all-round show keeps West Indies in hunt

BANG vs WI, 1st Test: Roston Chase's all-round show keeps West Indies in hunt

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ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Mirpur [Bangladesh], October 30 (ANI): All-round show from Roston Chase kept West Indies in the hunt at the end of day three of the first Test against Bangladesh, with the hosts finishing at 79/6, taking a lead of 106 runs.

Earlier in the day, West Indies resumed their first innings at 134/4, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (43*) and Justin Greaves (15*) at the crease. Chanderpaul went on to register his third Test half-century before Shoriful Islam brought his innings to an end at 56.

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Greaves continued to offer resistance with a valuable 46, while skipper Roston Chase remained unbeaten on 43 to help the visitors reach 245 before they were bowled out, 27 runs short of Bangladesh's first-innings total of 272 runs, which they posted courtesy of a ton from Shadman Islam (105).

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Nayeem Hasan led the bowling effort as he picked up 4 wickets while conceding 33 runs, as per ICC.

Chase then made an impact with the ball as West Indies struck early in Bangladesh's second innings.

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The skipper picked up three wickets in the space of two overs (11th & 13th), dismissing first-innings centurion Shadman Islam (13), Najmul Hossain Shanto (10) and Towhid Hridoy (0) to leave the hosts reeling at 33/4.

Jomel Warrican piled on the pressure soon after, removing Litton Das to leave Bangladesh in further trouble.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz attempted to steady the innings, but Warrican returned to dismiss the all-rounder with a beauty, reducing Bangladesh to 53/6.

Nayeem and Jaker Ali provided some resistance towards the end of the day, remaining unbeaten on 18 apiece when bad light forced an early halt to proceedings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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