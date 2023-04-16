Bangalore make capital gain

PTI

Bengaluru, April 15

Local lad Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed three wickets on debut to complement Virat Kohli’s imperious fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to the winning ways with a dominant 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL here today.

After David Warner asked Bangalore to bat first, Kohli (50 off 34 balls) slammed his third half-century in four innings with the help of six boundaries and a six before left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4-1-23-2) led Delhi’s charge in the middle overs to restrict Bangalore to 174/6.

The bottom-placed Delhi, who came into the match after four losses on the trot, were then restricted to 151/9 in 20 overs in their chase.

Delhi lost four wickets in the Powerplay, including that of skipper Warner (19 off 13 balls), and they were 2/3 at one stage.

Yet to open their account after five matches, time is running out fast for the Ricky Ponting-coached side. They now have the difficult task of winning eight out of their remaining nine matches to secure a playoffs berth.

Bangalore, on the other hand, have four points from as many matches.

Vyshak, who was handed his debut in place of Karn Sharma, got his maiden wicket when he took out Warner with a slower delivery en route his memorable haul of 3/20.

The 26-year-old varied his pace and mixed his length well to trouble the batters. He went on to take two crucial wickets of Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav as Delhi were reduced to 110/8 inside 16 overs.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 174/6 in 20 overs (Kohli 50; Marsh 2/18, Yadav 2/23);

Delhi Capitals: 151/9 in 20 overs (Pandey 50; Vyshak 3/20).