Bangladesh A reach ACC Rising Stars final after defeating India A in dramatic Super Over

Doha [Qatar], November 21 (ANI): Bangladesh A defeated India A in the semifinal of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in a nail-biting Super Over at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. With the win, Bangladesh secured a berth in the final and will compete against either Sri Lanka A or Pakistan Shaheens for the trophy.

In response to Bangladesh's 194-6, India ended with 194-6 in their chase, causing the match to go to the Super Over. However, in the Super Over, India lost both their wickets without scoring a run.

Facing Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondol, India A's hopes were dashed immediately. Captain Jitesh Sharma was cleaned up by a yorker on the first ball. Ashutosh Sharma then lofted the second delivery into the hands of extra-cover and India A were all out without scoring a single run.

Needing just one run to win, Bangladesh A lost Yasir Ali on the first ball to Suyash Sharma. However, the contest concluded dramatically on the very next ball, as Suyash's googly went down the leg-side, resulting in a wide and handing Bangladesh A the single extra run they needed for the victory.

Coming to India's batting innings, chasing a demanding target of 195, the Men in Blue started with young Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing a quickfire 38 off just 15 balls, helping the team race to 53/1 in under four overs.

The momentum, however, shifted following his dismissal. The middle-order tried to maintain the required run rate, with contributions from Priyansh Arya (44) and Jitesh Sharma (33). Nehal Wadhera (32) kept the chase alive deep into the innings. The match came down to the wire, requiring four runs off the final delivery. A fumble in the field by Bangladesh's Akbar Ali allowed Harsh Dubey to run three runs, ensuring the score was tied at 194/6, forcing the contest into a Super Over. (ANI)

