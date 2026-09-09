Bangladesh announce two-Test home series against West Indies

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 9 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming two-Test home series against the West Indies, with the first match set to begin on October 28, according to the ICC website.

The two-Test series will get underway in Mirpur on October 28 as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, with the second and final Test scheduled to begin in Sylhet on November 5. Bangladesh are currently fourth in the WTC standings after drawing their recent two-match series in Australia.

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Bangladesh have played six Tests in the current WTC cycle, securing three wins, suffering two defeats and earning one draw. Their campaign has also included a 1-0 series loss away to Sri Lanka last year and a 2-0 home series sweep against Pakistan.

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West Indies, on the other hand, are eighth in the nine-team WTC standings, with Pakistan below them. The Caribbean side's most recent assignment in the current cycle ended in a 1-1 draw against Pakistan.

Having played 12 Tests so far, the West Indies have managed just two wins, while suffering eight defeats and registering two draws. They endured five consecutive losses at the start of the cycle, including a 3-0 home series defeat against Australia and a 2-0 away series loss to India.

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The West Indies had to wait another three Tests for their first victory of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, eventually securing it against Sri Lanka in a 1-0 home series win.

Ahead of the Bangladesh series, the touring side will play a three-day warm-up fixture, beginning on October 22.

Bangladesh vs West Indies series schedule:

October 28-November 1: 1st Test, Mirpur

November 5-9: 2nd Test, Sylhet. (ANI)

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