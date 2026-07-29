Bangladesh appoint Litton Das as new ODI captain

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 29 (ANI): Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been appointed Bangladesh's new ODI captain as the team begins preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year.

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The 31-year-old succeeds Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had led the side since June 2025 but was replaced following Bangladesh's 2-1 ODI series defeat away to Zimbabwe earlier this month.

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Under Miraz's leadership since taking over in June 2025, the Tigers won 10 matches and lost nine out of 20. During his tenure, Bangladesh showed big progress, recording series victories over West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand at home, as per ICC.

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Das, who is already leading Bangladesh in the T20Is, now takes over the ODI format as well. He has previously captained the ODI team standing in and has three wins from seven in the 50-over format.

An experienced campaigner, Das has represented Bangladesh in 104 ODIs, aggregating 2869 runs at an average of 30.84 and a strike rate of 85.51, with five centuries and 14 fifties to his name. (ANI)

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