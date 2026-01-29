DT
Home / Sports / Bangladesh approves shooting team's India trip for Asian Air Gun Championship

Bangladesh approves shooting team's India trip for Asian Air Gun Championship

ANI
Updated At : 08:50 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
Dhaka (Bangladesh), January 29 (ANI): A shooting delegation from Bangladesh will be travelling to India to participate in the upcoming Asian Air Gun Championship.

This delegation is a small group representing Bangladesh, said an official from the Bangladesh Shooting Federation on Thursday.

"In the Bangladeshi delegation, there is one shooter and one coach. The shooter's name is Robiul Islam, and the coach's name is Sharmin Aktar. The interim government of Bangladesh has granted them permission to travel to India and take part in the competition", Aleya Ferdousi, General Secretary of Bangladesh Shooting Federation, told ANI over the phone.

"The Bangladeshi shooting delegation will travel to India on the 31st of January", she added.

Previously, the interim government of Bangladesh denied permission for the national cricket team to travel to India for the T20 World Cup due to security concerns. However, now, under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus, the interim government has granted permission for the shooting delegation to travel to India.

Scotland was added to the T20 World Cup after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with them after the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) refusal to send its team to India for the marquee tournament due to security concerns.

Scotland will be captained by captain Richie Berrington and has previously participated in six of the nine editions of the T20 World Cup (2007, 2009, 2016, 2021, 2022, 2024).

Scotland has been placed in Group C and will face England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies. Their opening fixture will take place on 7th February at Eden Gardens against the West Indies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

