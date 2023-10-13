Bangladesh bank on spinners to do the job

PTI

Chennai, October 12

Bangladesh vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said today the team is hoping to benefit from the inputs it is receiving from technical consultant Sridharan Sriram in the World Cup matches including tomorrow’s game against New Zealand.

Former India all-rounder Sriram, who played eight One-day Internationals between 2000 and 2004, joined the Bangladesh squad in Guwahati for practice matches against Sri Lanka and England ahead of the 50-over showpiece.

“He has been helping us a lot. The ties that we played in Dharamsala, he gave us an idea about the pitch before we took the field. We have already had discussions with him about the kind of wicket that we can expect here. We expect to gain more out of him in the coming encounters,” Shanto said.

He also hoped that the turning track at Chepauk would aid their spinners more against New Zealand.

The Bangla Tigers would be banking on their spin duo of skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to challenge the in-form Kiwi batters. “We saw during the India-Australia match that there was some spin on this pitch. So, if it continues the same way, it would only help our spinners,” he said during the pre-match press conference today.

“But, we are not thinking about the wicket, as we need to execute our plan and be clear about what we need to do. He (Shakib) bowled really well, and we need early wickets. All the spinners have got experience, including Mehidy. If either of them takes early wickets, it would be a different ball game.”

The match between the two sides would be played on a new strip, and Shanto feels a fresh wicket could allow the teams to target a total of around 300 to 320.

“Considering all the matches in India (during the World Cup), the wickets look pretty good. If the wicket is fresh, we should aim at 300-320,” he said.

#Bangladesh #New Zealand