Bangladesh come up trumps vs India

DHAKA, December 7

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored an unbeaten 100 from 83 balls and grabbed two wickets to help his side beat India by five runs in their second One-day International in Mirpur today, sealing a 2-0 series victory with one game left to play.

Chasing 272 to win, India got off to a disappointing start, losing openers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan early, before half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (82) and Axar Patel (56) got them back on track. But India's middle-order suffered a collapse and they fell just short in their run chase, ending on 266/9.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (51 not out) came in to bat at No. 9 after undergoing a scan for a left thumb injury he sustained when he dropped Anamul Haque in the second over of Bangladesh's innings, and he rode his luck to take India close.

Playing through pain — and twice dropped — he hit huge sixes off Ebadot Hossain and Mahmudullah in his 28-ball knock to take India close. India needed 20 off the final over and then 12 from the last two balls, but he was unable to haul his side over the line.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 271/7 in 50 overs (Miraz 100*, Mahmudullah 77; Sundar 3/37); India: 266/9 in 50 overs (Iyer 82, Patel 56, Sharma 51*; Hossain 3/45). — Reuters