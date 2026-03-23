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Home / Sports / Bangladesh Cricket Board announces new national selection panel

Bangladesh Cricket Board announces new national selection panel

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ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Dhaka (Bangladesh); Monday, 23 March (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the appointment of a new National Selection Panel with former Bangladesh captain Kazi Habibul Bashar named as Chairman.

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Bashar, 53, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as a national selector for both the Bangladesh men's and women's teams.

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A prolific batsman in his playing days, Bashar holds the distinction of being the first Bangladeshi to surpass 3000 runs in Test cricket and remains one of the country's most respected cricketing figures.

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Joining Bashar on the panel is former Bangladesh pacer Hasibul Hossain, who was part of the previous selection panel under Gazi Ashraf Hossain since September 2025.

The panel will also include Naeem Islam and Nadif Chowdhury. Naeem, 39, enjoyed a prolific two-decade playing career, scoring over 20,000 runs across formats. He currently holds the national record for the most first-class centuries by a Bangladeshi with 34 centuries to his name.

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Nadif Chowdhury, 38, also brings extensive playing experience spanning 20 years that includes appearances in T20 internationals for Bangladesh. Following his retirement, he has been actively involved in talent development, serving as an Age Group Selector under the BCB.

The tenure of the newly appointed panel will run through to the selection of the Bangladesh squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, scheduled to be held in Africa in October-November 2027 (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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