Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 17 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has unveiled the squad for the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 to be held in Dubai and the 20th Asian Games in Japan. Nigar Sultana Joty, who recently led the team during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, will continue as captain, according to the ICC website.

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Under her leadership, Bangladesh secured wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands in the tournament. Spinner Nahida Akter has been named the team's vice-captain.

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Sarmin Sultana has also been included in the squad as a top-order batter. She made her T20I debut in May this year and has prior ODI experience, having played 16 matches.

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Sobhana Mostary and Juairiya Ferdous, who impressed with starts in the top order during the Women's T20 World Cup, have also retained their places in the squad.

Shorna Akter, whose unbeaten knocks were instrumental in Bangladesh's victories over the Netherlands and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, is also part of the team. Ritu Moni adds further all-round strength to the squad.

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Marufa Akter will spearhead Bangladesh's pace attack, with Ritu Moni and Fariha Trisna providing support.

Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup campaign on August 31 against Indonesia. The 20th Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 17 to 22, 2026.

Squad for Asia Cup and Asian Games:

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Fariha Islam Trisna. (ANI)

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