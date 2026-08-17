DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Bangladesh Cricket Board announces squad for Women's Asia Cup 2026, Asian Games

Bangladesh Cricket Board announces squad for Women's Asia Cup 2026, Asian Games

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:38 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 17 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has unveiled the squad for the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 to be held in Dubai and the 20th Asian Games in Japan. Nigar Sultana Joty, who recently led the team during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, will continue as captain, according to the ICC website.

Advertisement

Under her leadership, Bangladesh secured wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands in the tournament. Spinner Nahida Akter has been named the team's vice-captain.

Advertisement

Sarmin Sultana has also been included in the squad as a top-order batter. She made her T20I debut in May this year and has prior ODI experience, having played 16 matches.

Advertisement

Sobhana Mostary and Juairiya Ferdous, who impressed with starts in the top order during the Women's T20 World Cup, have also retained their places in the squad.

Shorna Akter, whose unbeaten knocks were instrumental in Bangladesh's victories over the Netherlands and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, is also part of the team. Ritu Moni adds further all-round strength to the squad.

Advertisement

Marufa Akter will spearhead Bangladesh's pace attack, with Ritu Moni and Fariha Trisna providing support.

Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup campaign on August 31 against Indonesia. The 20th Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 17 to 22, 2026.

Squad for Asia Cup and Asian Games:

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Fariha Islam Trisna. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts