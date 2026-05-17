Bangladesh Cricket Board elections to take place on June 7

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 17 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that its Board of Directors Election will take place on June 7.

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In the process, the general members' body, known as councillors, will choose 23 of the 25 board directors. From that group of 25 directors, the BCB president will then be elected for a four-year term, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who is currently serving as the BCB president under an ad-hoc committee formed by the government in April, is among the councillors. He is also expected to oversee both the director and presidential elections scheduled for June 7.

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The BCB, earlier, had announced the formation of the Election Commission that will supervise the BCB Board of Directors Election. The three-member commission will oversee and conduct all procedures related to the election process in accordance with the board's rules and regulations.

Senior Advocate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, Ahsanul Karim, was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner. The other members of the panel are Md. Israil Hawlader, Police Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, and A. B. M. Ehsanul Mamun, Deputy Secretary and Director (Planning & Development) at the National Sports Council.

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The previous elections for the BCB were conducted in October 2025, where former captain Aminul Islam secured a landslide victory. However, the Bangladesh government later identified vote-rigging, bias and coercion after an inquiry committee investigated the conduct of the 2025 election.

The election for the Bangladesh Cricket Board will be conducted in three categories. In the first category, 10 directors will be chosen from Bangladesh's divisions and districts. In the second, 12 directors will come from the Dhaka-based club representatives. In the third, one director will be selected from a panel that includes former cricketers, national captains, security personnel, and councillors nominated by the National Sports Council. The remaining two board members will be appointed directly by the Bangladesh government. (ANI)

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