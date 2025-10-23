Bangladesh crush West Indies by 179 runs to clinch ODI series 2-1

Mirpur [Bangladesh], October 23 (ANI): Bangladesh produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash West Indies by 179 runs in the series decider at Mirpur on Thursday, sealing the three-match ODI series 2-1. After posting a strong total of 296/8, the hosts bowled out the visitors for 117, wrapping up the innings inside 30.1 overs, all with spin.

Advertisement

The result came after West Indies had edged Bangladesh in a thrilling Super Over in the second ODI, where West Indies completed their fifty-over quota with the spinners but in the decider, it was all one-way traffic as Bangladesh's spinners ran riot to humiliate the visitors in a one-sided contest.

Advertisement

It was a spin masterclass from the hosts, who used their slow bowlers. Nasum Ahmed (3/11) and Rishad Hossain (3/54) shared six wickets between them, while captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/35) and Tanvir Islam (2/16) picked two apiece.

Advertisement

West Indies never found any momentum, losing wickets in clusters. Alick Athanaze (15) was the first to fall with the score at 16, followed by Ackeem Auguste as the visitors slipped to 28/2. Brandon King's dismissal was the next. They were 39/3 in the first ten overs.

Skipper Shai Hope also failed to fire, managing just 4 runs. The visitors reached 50 in the 14.3 overs and were nine down before they could even touch 100. Akeal Hosein, who top-scored with 27 off 15 balls (4 fours, 1 six), was the last man to be dismissed.

Advertisement

Earlier, after winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh openers Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar gave their side a dream start with a 176-run opening stand. Both fell short of their hundreds but ensured a strong platform for the middle order.

Saif smashed 80 off 72 balls with six boundaries and six sixes, while Soumya Sarkar scored a fluent 91 off 86 deliveries, hitting seven fours and four sixes.

Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 296/8 in their 50 overs. Akeal Hosein stood out with the ball for West Indies, returning impressive figures of 4/41 in his 10 overs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)