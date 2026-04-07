Bangladesh government dismantles BCB board, forms new Ad Hoc Committee for elections

Dhaka (Bangladesh); April 7 (ANI): The Bangladesh government, under the accusation of violating regulations, has dissolved the management committee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

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And, by doing so, they have formed a new ad hoc committee, which will run the BCB elections and management within the next three months.

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"The BCB election had faced multiple allegations of rule violations. In response, the Bangladesh government formed an inquiry committee. This committee submitted a report, which found evidence of all these rule violations, and that is why the BCB board was dissolved", Aminul Ehsan, Director (Sports), of Bangladesh National Sports Council, told ANI, over the phone.

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"We have already informed our decision to the International Cricket Council (ICC)", he added.

"The head of the new ad hoc committee is Tamim Iqbal from cricket, and under his leadership, this ad hoc committee will organise the elections and form a new BCB board within the next three months", Ehsan said.

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The dissolved board of the cricket council was led by Aminul Islam Bulbul. The board faced criticism for various reasons, not just the election, especially due to the boycott from the T20 World Cup. After the formation of the inquiry committee by the government, that is, by the National Sports Council, one by one, directors resigned. Up to now, about seven directors had resigned even before the board was dissolved. As a result of this instability, the government dissolved the BCB board. (ANI)

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