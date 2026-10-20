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Home / Sports / Bangladesh head coach urges batters to seize opportunity amid Litton’s fitness concerns

Bangladesh head coach urges batters to seize opportunity amid Litton’s fitness concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 01:44 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 20 (ANI): Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons has urged his team's batters to view the possible absence of experienced wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das as an opportunity to step up and contribute to the side's success ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against West Indies, according to the ICC website.

The first Test is scheduled to begin in Dhaka on October 28, followed by the second Test in Sylhet from November 5. Bangladesh are yet to announce their squad for the two-match series.

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Litton, who is yet to regain full fitness following a hip joint injury, is racing against time to be fit for Bangladesh’s first Test against the West Indies, beginning on October 28.

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However, Simmons acknowledged Litton’s value to the team but said his possible absence would give another batter an opportunity to step up, fill his position and contribute to a victory.

"Well, we will always miss a player of that class, you know. It's a gift, but again, it gives an opportunity to somebody else to come and hold that spot and help us to win the game. That’s what we’ve been trying to produce in here, that when somebody is out, somebody else comes in and fixes that position and does what is necessary in that position. So, hopefully whoever is batting in his position in the upcoming game will fulfil that," Simmons told The Daily Star, according to the ICC website.

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The series presents Bangladesh with an opportunity to capitalise on home conditions and improve their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings, where they currently sit fourth.

After losing a series to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have bounced back in the championship, registering a 2-0 series victory over Pakistan before drawing 1-1 against Australia away from home to collect crucial points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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