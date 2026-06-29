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Home / Sports / Bangladesh hopeful of Litton Das return for second, third ODIs against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh hopeful of Litton Das return for second, third ODIs against Zimbabwe

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ANI
Updated At : 01:38 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Harare [Zimbabwe], June 29 (ANI): Bangladesh physio Bayzedul Islam Khan, as quoted by Cricinfo, said that Litton Das is unlikely to be fit for the first ODI against Zimbabwe on July 6, but is expected to recover in time for the second and third matches, scheduled for July 9 and 11, respectively.

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"Litton Das is suffering from an injury in his left calf muscle. It's a Grade I injury. It usually takes two to three weeks to recover from an injury like that. Two weeks have already passed. We are expecting him to recover by the end of the third week," Bayzedul said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

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"The possibility of him playing in the first ODI is almost nil, but he should be able to play in the second and third ODIs if he can meet all the parameters of our fitness test," he added.

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According to Cricinfo, team manager Nafees Iqbal confirmed that Litton Das will arrive in Zimbabwe on July 1, while the rest of the Bangladesh squad is already present in the country. Although not fully fit, Litton has still been included in the ODI squad for the three-match series in Zimbabwe, which comes after the ongoing one-off Test.

The wicketkeeper-batter last featured in the ODI series against Australia at home in mid-June. He subsequently missed the following three-match T20I series, which Bangladesh lost 3-0, and was also ruled out of the Zimbabwe Test.

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Meanwhile, captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has returned to the ODI squad after missing the third ODI against Australia due to a concussion. He had earlier been rested from the Test squad touring Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh squad for ODIs in Zimbabwe

Mehidy Hassan Miraz (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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